Pizza boxes, from greasy garbage to the recycling bin

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - If you’re a pizza aficionado or perhaps if you’ve just been a little lazy with the cooking the past few months you may have a strong collection of pizza boxes hanging out somewhere near your trash can. In the past, all that cardboard would be destined for the trash but thanks to some new rules and regulations you can now bring those boxes to the Anchorage Recycling Center to get rid of them.

For years the prevailing thought process had been that the grease and cheese in the bottom of a pizza box would make it unusable for cardboard recycling. A study commissioned by West Rock, the recycling company the municipality of Anchorage works with, has found that not to be true. According to Suzanna Caldwell, the Recycling Coordinator for Solid Waste Services, small amounts of grease and cheese were found to have “no effect on the recyclability of cardboard.”

Even with these new guidelines, there are some rules you should follow when dropping off your ten-foot-tall tower of boxes at the recycling center. “You know what you do is you’ll have your pizza box and there’s just going to be a little grease and cheese embedded in the box that you just can’t clean up or anything like that so that’s all fine. If there are big chunks of food you do want to get those out and of course, don’t leave whole pizzas or slices or anything like that. That’s not recyclable, that’s not allowed. Again it’s only the stuff that’s getting embedded in that cardboard that is OK to recycle.” Says Caldwell.

You can find more information on what you can and can not recycle at the Anchorage Recycling Center by clicking this link.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.