State of Alaska says COVID-19 grant program has run out of money for small businesses

COVID-19 grant
COVID-19 grant(MGN Online)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 1:31 PM AKDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The State of Alaska says the AK CARES grant program that was set up to provide economic relief to small Alaska businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic has been “oversubscribed,” meaning more funds have been requested than are available.

In a bright red box on its website, the Division of Economic Development states business owners are still welcome to apply for relief online, but it is highly likely that those applications will not be funded.

The department adds those looking for other funding programs can visit the Department of Commerce, Community and Economic Development’s recovery resource portal.

The grant program was established following Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s public health disaster emergency declaration on March 11. The application period opened on June 1.

DCCED offices are currently closed to the public.

