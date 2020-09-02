Advertisement

WATCH: Gov. Dunleavy holds COVID-19 press conference

Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks at a press conference on CARES Act funding.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks at a press conference on CARES Act funding.(KTUU)
By Malia Barto
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:34 PM AKDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy is holding his weekly COVID-19 press conference at 5 p.m., Tuesday and will be streamed live on Alaska’s News Source Facebook page and on the website.

Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink will join to discuss the latest information on COVID-19 in Alaska.

Alaska Department of Commerce, Community, & Economic Development Commissioner Julie Anderson and Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority Executive Director Alan Weitzner will discuss Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding and distribution.

Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Tamika Ledbetter will discuss Federal Emergency Management Agency unemployment insurance benefits.

