Watch: The 75th WWII Commemoration Ceremony

FILE - In this Sept. 2, 1945 file photo, U.S. General Douglas MacArthur, left, watches as the foreign minister of Japan, Mamoru Shigemitsu, signs the surrender document aboard the USS Missouri on Tokyo Bay. Lt. General Richard K. Sutherland, center, witnesses the ceremony marking the end of World War II, with other American and British officers in the background.
FILE - In this Sept. 2, 1945 file photo, U.S. General Douglas MacArthur, left, watches as the foreign minister of Japan, Mamoru Shigemitsu, signs the surrender document aboard the USS Missouri on Tokyo Bay. Lt. General Richard K. Sutherland, center, witnesses the ceremony marking the end of World War II, with other American and British officers in the background.(AP Photo/C.P. Gorry, File)
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 9:59 AM AKDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
HONOLULU (AP) - Some of the U.S. veterans who planned to climb aboard a battleship in Hawaii’s Pearl Harbor to mark the 75th anniversary of the Japanese surrender that ended World War II will be watching livestreams from home instead. The world’s new war against the coronavirus is keeping them away from the event Wednesday on the USS Missouri.

The commemoration was initially planned to be a blockbuster event with parades and thousands of people gathered to honor the veterans, who are in their 90s and beyond. Now, only about 50 people will be on the ship, all local veterans and government officials.

