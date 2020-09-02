Advertisement

We dried off a little bit but rain looks to resume again on Wednesday as more storms head into Southcentral

Cloudy in Anchorage on Wednesday with light winds and a high of 61 degrees
By Howie Gordon
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 12:30 PM AKDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage will be cloudy on Wednesday with light winds and a high of 61 degrees. Rain chances will be in the 40-50 percent chance range for today and tonight. Wednesday night we will be under cloudy skies with light winds as we drop down to 52 degrees. Winds along T.A. and in higher elevations will be out of the southeast from 10-20 mph this afternoon and evening. Anchorage will be cloudy on Thursday with 10 mph winds and a high of 61 degrees. Rain chances will be in the 40-50 percent chance range for today and tonight. Thursday night we will be under cloudy skies with winds out of the southeast at 15 mph as we drop down to 43 degrees. Looking ahead, with light winds we will be mostly cloudy as we warm up to 58 degrees on Friday.

We could see some early patchy fog in the Susitna Valley on Wednesday as the moist ground combined with light winds allow for this development from the quick cooling process last night. More storm energy is expected to move through the area on Wednesday afternoon, which will lead to widespread rain showers across Southcentral. These storms will once again increase our winds for Turnagain Arm and higher elevations Wednesday morning through Thursday morning. Rain showers should start to taper off from southwest to northeast as the storms exit the area on Thursday. Some scattered showers though could continue to linger later on in the day on Thursday.

For the extended forecast, Saturday through Tuesday, another storm will move out of the Pacific Ocean on Saturday while more systems move out of the Aleutians and into the Bering Sea Sunday and Monday. This upper atmospheric river of moisture stemming from the tropics will bring rain showers to the Aleutian Islands and Southwest Alaska. Then the storms will continue eastward into Southcentral as far east as Prince William Sound and Cordova. A good amount of moisture will be sent our way from the south from former Typhoon Maysak and former Tropical Storm Haishen.

