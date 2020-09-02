With fewer guests and more guidelines, Anchorage hotels struggle to stay afloat

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The hospitality industry overall has been hit especially hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with hotels in particular struggling greatly as owners and operators deal with fewer customers and often, many more open rooms.

Some businesses in town, however, are making changes to try and make sure their doors stay open.

“We’ve been very lucky as far as, I haven’t had anyone with any symptoms or any cases at this point, which is very fortunate,” said David Daniel, who operates the Sockeye Inn for the hotel’s owners. “I’ve been being really careful - glass doors around my office, just enough for the credit card machine to go through.”

The Sockeye Inn has also added more high-powered cleaning to its schedule, and is one of the hotels that are managing relatively well during the pandemic. Daniel said the building’s occupancy is at about 70 percent. Still, that’s while also offering winter rates, when normally, the hotel would be full for the pricier summer season.

“I held about 65 percent occupancy through the winter with long-term people,” he said, “but revenue-wise, we’re down about 50 percent from last year.

“You can only do so much and hope for the best,” he added.

The owners of the Sockeye Inn have chosen to continue to try to make it work - keeping some winter room rates for the summer, for example, to try and retain some of the customer base - but not all hotel operators in town have been so fortunate.

“It’s starting to take its toll on all of the folks that are working,” said Alicia Maltby, the president of the Alaska Hotel and Lodging Association. “It’s a challenge, always having different protocol or a different mandate or procedure. It’s been really tough.”

Many hotels have had to lay people off, alter employees’ duties and hours, and in some cases, forget about opening altogether. The Westmark and Sheraton in downtown Anchorage, for example, both opted to shut their doors temporarily for a time. The manager of Staybridge Suites in Anchorage has had to add tending to the front desk, in addition to her managerial duties, to help make ends meet.

“It’s hard to kind of keep everything going,” Maltby said. “Everyone has to be cautiously optimistic when looking at their bottom line and the realities of if they’re going to be able to keep their property open.”

Many hotels - though not all of them - are implementing additional social distancing enforcement, having employees wear masks, adding cleaning sessions and not booking back-to-back stays. The Mayo Clinic recommends that travelers and other visitors to hotels call the establishment first to determine what safety measures are in place, and that you consider disinfecting high-touch surfaces such as light switches, counter tops, remotes, door knobs and faucets upon arrival.

While coronavirus is active in the United States, you can check out the Centers for Disease Control website for additional travel guidance.

