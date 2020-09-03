Advertisement

101 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska by DHSS

Alaska has a total of 6,339 cases of COVID-19 to date for both residents and nonresidents.
Alaska has a total of 6,339 cases of COVID-19 to date for both residents and nonresidents.
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 12:51 PM AKDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 101 new COVID-19 cases with 97 of those cases in Alaska residents.

DHSS also is reporting one new death of an Alaskan related to COVID-19. The new death brings the total number of deaths in Alaska to 40 since the pandemic began.

There are 3,336 active cases of COVID-19 in Alaska residents; 2,090 residents are listed as recovered or presumed recovered.

Here is a breakdown of the new Alaska resident COVID-19 cases:

  • Anchorage: 51
  • Eagle River: 2
  • Girdwood: 1
  • Kenai: 2
  • Kodiak: 2
  • Valdez: 1
  • Fairbanks: 17
  • North Pole: 4
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough (Other): 1
  • Palmer: 2
  • Wasilla: 3
  • Nome Census Area: 3
  • Utqiagvik: 1
  • Kotzebue: 2
  • Northwest Arctic Borough (Other): 1
  • Juneau: 2
  • Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 1
  • Wrangell: 1

The new cases bring the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 6,339 in residents and nonresidents. The state reports 377,936 total tests have been completed.

For more information on COVID-19 visit the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services coronavirus data dashboard.

