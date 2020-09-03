101 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska by DHSS
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 101 new COVID-19 cases with 97 of those cases in Alaska residents.
DHSS also is reporting one new death of an Alaskan related to COVID-19. The new death brings the total number of deaths in Alaska to 40 since the pandemic began.
There are 3,336 active cases of COVID-19 in Alaska residents; 2,090 residents are listed as recovered or presumed recovered.
Here is a breakdown of the new Alaska resident COVID-19 cases:
- Anchorage: 51
- Eagle River: 2
- Girdwood: 1
- Kenai: 2
- Kodiak: 2
- Valdez: 1
- Fairbanks: 17
- North Pole: 4
- Matanuska-Susitna Borough (Other): 1
- Palmer: 2
- Wasilla: 3
- Nome Census Area: 3
- Utqiagvik: 1
- Kotzebue: 2
- Northwest Arctic Borough (Other): 1
- Juneau: 2
- Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 1
- Wrangell: 1
The new cases bring the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 6,339 in residents and nonresidents. The state reports 377,936 total tests have been completed.
For more information on COVID-19 visit the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services coronavirus data dashboard.
