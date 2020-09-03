101 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska by DHSS

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 101 new COVID-19 cases with 97 of those cases in Alaska residents.

DHSS also is reporting one new death of an Alaskan related to COVID-19. The new death brings the total number of deaths in Alaska to 40 since the pandemic began.

There are 3,336 active cases of COVID-19 in Alaska residents; 2,090 residents are listed as recovered or presumed recovered.

Here is a breakdown of the new Alaska resident COVID-19 cases:

Anchorage: 51

Eagle River: 2

Girdwood: 1

Kenai: 2

Kodiak: 2

Valdez: 1

Fairbanks: 17

North Pole: 4

Matanuska-Susitna Borough (Other): 1

Palmer: 2

Wasilla: 3

Nome Census Area: 3

Utqiagvik: 1

Kotzebue: 2

Northwest Arctic Borough (Other): 1

Juneau: 2

Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 1

Wrangell: 1

The new cases bring the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 6,339 in residents and nonresidents. The state reports 377,936 total tests have been completed.

For more information on COVID-19 visit the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services coronavirus data dashboard.

