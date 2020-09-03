17 schools set to open in central Kenai Peninsula for in-person learning
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Seventeen schools in the central Kenai Peninsula are set to reopen next week, school officials said citing COVID-19 risk levels that have dropped in the area.
The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District sent a press release Wednesday with the information, adding that the decision was reached after the district evaluated 14-day positive case counts, seven-day trends and consulted with health officials.
The following schools will open for on-site learning on Tuesday, Sept. 8:
· Aurora Borealis Charter School
· Kaleidoscope Charter School
· K-Beach Elementary School
· Kenai Alternative School
· Kenai Central High School
· Kenai Middle School
· Mountain View Elementary School
· Nikiski Middle-High School
· Nikiski North Star Elementary School
· Redoubt Elementary School
· River City Academy
· Skyview Middle School
· Soldotna Elementary School
· Soldotna High School
· Soldotna Montessori Charter School
· Sterling Elementary School
· Other North: Tustumena Elementary School
The fully remote learning option will remain available.
