17 schools set to open in central Kenai Peninsula for in-person learning

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Seventeen schools in the central Kenai Peninsula are set to reopen next week, school officials said citing COVID-19 risk levels that have dropped in the area.

The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District sent a press release Wednesday with the information, adding that the decision was reached after the district evaluated 14-day positive case counts, seven-day trends and consulted with health officials.

The following schools will open for on-site learning on Tuesday, Sept. 8:

· Aurora Borealis Charter School

· Kaleidoscope Charter School

· K-Beach Elementary School

· Kenai Alternative School

· Kenai Central High School

· Kenai Middle School

· Mountain View Elementary School

· Nikiski Middle-High School

· Nikiski North Star Elementary School

· Redoubt Elementary School

· River City Academy

· Skyview Middle School

· Soldotna Elementary School

· Soldotna High School

· Soldotna Montessori Charter School

· Sterling Elementary School

· Other North: Tustumena Elementary School

The fully remote learning option will remain available.

