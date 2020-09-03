ASD to open high school sports practices Friday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District announced Thursday that fall high school sports practices will be opening Friday with limitations and safety measures. Competition is set to begin as early as next week.

Despite the district still being in the high-risk level, based off the 14-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases, an ASD press release states that the district “is confident, after consultation with state health officials and the Alaska State Activities Association, it can operate sports and activities safely, with minimal risk to student athletes, coaches, staff, and families.”

Some of the safety precautions that will be implemented are heath screenings, crowd limitations, sanitation and other hygiene protocols. ASD teams will only play other ASD teams and will not travel outside of Anchorage, unless for a state tournament.

If an outbreak related to sports or activities occurs, ASD will address it on a case-by-case basis with its case matrix, according to the release.

The fall sports starting Friday include cross country, swimming and diving, tennis, volleyball, gymnastics, flag football, cheerleading and football. Riflery will begin Sept. 9. A revised competition schedule is set to be released next week.

