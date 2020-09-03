Advertisement

CDC issues agency order preventing evictions for the rest of 2020

Robert Gunn walking his dog after he said he was looking for jobs all morning. He said he's behind on rent and plans to take advantage of the CDC's agency order preventing evictions through 2020.
Robert Gunn walking his dog after he said he was looking for jobs all morning. He said he's behind on rent and plans to take advantage of the CDC's agency order preventing evictions through 2020.(Taylor Clark)
By Taylor Clark
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 7:53 PM AKDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Another round of relief is available on Sept. 4 to tenants struggling to pay their rent. Through an agency order, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made it so landlords nationwide cannot evict tenants who are unable to pay due to the pandemic, through Dec. 31, 2020.

On one hand, this is a huge temporary relief for people who are out of a job and have no way to pay rent. On the other, landlords are continuing to be faced with stacks of bills with no money coming in to pay them.

In short, the order calls for people who were eligible for a stimulus check to be able to not get evicted. Single people who make under $99,000 a year, and couples under $198,000, qualify under the order.

It is not automatic though. The order says that folks who want the relief have to fill out a form to give to their landlord saying that they’re unable to pay.

It’s people like Robert Gunn who will be catching a break. He said he’s been out of work due to the pandemic. Recently, he’s been spending a lot of time trying to get a job.

“I’m afraid of not keeping a roof over my kid’s head, mine as well,” he said. “I’m lucky that I have an easier landlord. But I am worried about coming up with the money this month.”

He said he has a couple of interviews lined up but is still uncertain about how he’s going to catch up on the break his landlord has given him already. On about $59 a week from unemployment, he said he doesn’t know what he’s going to do unless he can find a job.

However, even when faced with a bad situation, Gunn still shows sympathy for people like the person who owns the place he rents. He just heard about the CDC agency order and said he’s going to look into it.

“I think it’s very necessary, but at the same time I kind of worry about the landlords too because they have bills that they have to pay as well,” Gunn said.

According to Kassandra Taggart, president of Real Property Management in Anchorage, landlords do have a lot of bills to pay, and they’ve been stacking up for months before this order was even announced.

She explained that when landlords don’t get rent, it results in landscapers losing money, mortgages not getting paid and paying for utilities out of pocket. It’s a trickle-down effect, she explained.

Taggart also explained that this order doesn’t make rent go away. At the end of the year, all the rent money gets pushed back and landlords can ask for the payment in full once the order expires. Also, landlords can still charge late fees, interest and other penalties.

“They’re going to have a huge debt load, they’re going to have court charges potentially on their record, and this is going to follow them for years and this debt is still due,” she said, “This could make it so they can’t potentially qualify for future rentals, qualify for future financial purchases like a car because it’s on their credit and it’s on their court background that they have this huge debt.”

On the form tenants have to fill out, there are a couple of things other than income that can make someone eligible — like loss of substantial income or even if an honest effort to partially pay is being made.

Taggart said that people sign the form under perjury, meaning if they lie about their circumstances, they can get in serious trouble with the law.

Taggart said people should try to pay something rather than letting the rent bills stack up. She suggested several different resources, like 211. She said courts have lists of resources available for people to reach out to as well.

The actual order points out some resources that are available through Housing and Urban Development for people as well.

“And don’t forget your churches, your family, your friends, anybody and everybody; call,” she said. “Somebody knows something about access to some funds to assist you on your balance.”

Gunn said he’s been catching a break with his rent from his landlord both because the landlord is “a good guy,” and because Gunn told him what was going on. That kind of relationship is exactly what Taggart said is going to get tenants and landlords through the pandemic together, without bringing each other to court.

