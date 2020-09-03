Advertisement

Dine outside in a personal igloo

Inlet PubHouse is offering a unique outdoor dinning
Dining in your own personal Igloo. Courtesy: Conner Bartel
By Marlise Irby
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 1:27 PM AKDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Looking to dine out in a casual atmosphere?

The Inlet PubHouse near downtown Anchorage has created a mini community of igloos for private dining on their lawn.

Since COVID-19 was reported in Alaska, mandates have changed many times on whether patrons can sit inside or outside, and with the spread of COVID-19, some people are cautious about going out. The PubHouse has set up igloos to help make dining in public with your close friends and family and feel comfortable and safe.

“Everything is COVID now, we had to pivot to providing service outdoors,” said owner Bob Gross. “It’s been received very well, I’ve ordered two more ... people are enjoying it tremendously.”

The igloos have been up for about a month now and Gross says he is very pleased with his purchase. And during the rainy season in Alaska, the little bubble will keep guests dry from the elements.

“It made perfect sense for Alaska, we started with three, the guests love them, I’m anticipating it will extend the patio season, they’re comfortable inside even when it’s inclement outside,” Gross said.

Gross says the igloos are more than just shelter, they are bringing people together, guests are not only planning dinner gatherings but also birthdays and anniversaries to have in the igloos.

The igloos seat up to eight people for drink service and can serve up to six for full dinner service. To reserve an igloo visit the PubHouse website.

