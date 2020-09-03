Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Black man killed by Rochester, NY, police is remembered as loving

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:14 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The man who suffocated after police in New York’s third-largest city put a “spit hood” over his head was the loving father of five adult children, had some mental health issues but was harmless, and had just arrived in Rochester for a visit with his brother, his aunt said.

Daniel Prude, 41, known to his big Chicago-based family as “Rell,” died March 30 after he was taken off life support, seven days after the encounter with police in Rochester. Prude, who was Black, was from Chicago.

His death happened just as the coronavirus was raging out of control in New York and received no public attention at the time.

Wednesday, Prude’s family held a news conference and released police body camera video obtained through a public records request that captured his fatal interaction with the officers.

Prude had been taken to a Rochester hospital for a mental health evaluation about eight hours before the encounter that led to his death. He was released back into the care of his family and then abruptly ran into the street and took off his clothes.

Prude had been traumatized by the deaths of his mother and a brother in recent years, having lost another brother before that, his aunt Letoria Moore said in an interview. In his final months, he’d been going back and forth between his Chicago home and his brother’s place in Rochester because he wanted to be close to him, she said.

She knew her nephew had some psychological issues, she said. Still, when he called two days before his death, “he was the normal Rell that I knew,” Moore said.

“I didn’t know what was the situation, why he was going through what he was going through that night, but I know he didn’t deserve to be killed by the police,” she said.

When officers found Prude, they handcuffed him, put a hood over his head because he had been spitting, and then pressed his face into the pavement for two minutes, police video shows.

The hoods are intended to protect officers from a detainee’s saliva and have been scrutinized as a factor in the deaths of several prisoners in recent years.

The videos show Prude, his voice muffled by the hood, begging the white officer pushing his head down to let him go. As the officer, Mark Vaughn, says, “Calm down” and “Stop spitting,” Prude’s shouts became anguished whimpers and grunts.

“OK, stop. I need it. I need it,” he says.

The officer lets Prude go after about two minutes when he stops moving and falls silent. Officers then notice water coming out of Prude’s mouth and call over waiting medics, who start CPR.

A medical examiner concluded that Prude’s death was a homicide caused by “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint.” The report lists excited delirium and acute intoxication by phencyclidine, or PCP, as contributing factors.

New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office took over the investigation of the death in April. It is ongoing.

Protesters demonstrated Wednesday at the police headquarters building in Rochester and at the spot where Prude died.

Activists are demanding that the officers involved be suspended and prosecuted on murder charges.

Calls to the union representing Rochester police officers, and to the organization’s attorney, rang unanswered Wednesday.

___

Associated Press writers Mary Esch, Michael R. Sisak and Dave Collins contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Top-Rated by Kids Toy List

Updated: 15 minutes ago
From Disney princesses to Hot Wheels to high-tech, these 36 toys are top-rated by kids.

News

101 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska by DHSS

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
There are now 3,336 active cases of COVID-19 in Alaska residents. With 2,090 residents recovered or presumed recovered.

News

Inlet PubHouse Personal Igloo Dining

Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Inlet PubHouse near downtown Anchorage has created a mini-community of igloos for private dining on their lawn.

National Politics

Trump suggests polling place double-check for mail-in voters

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
In a series of tweets, Trump encouraged voters to go to their polling site to “see whether or not your Mail In Vote has been Tabulated (Counted). If it has you will not be able to Vote & the Mail In System worked properly.”

National Politics

Biden meets Jacob Blake’s family in trip to Wisconsin

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Biden’s trip to Kenosha, the first of his general election campaign against President Donald Trump, is testing his pitch that he’s a unifying figure, able to lead the country through a national reckoning with systemic racism along with the pandemic and its economic fallout.

Latest News

National

Tech rout sends stock market to its biggest loss since June

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Big Tech companies have made outsize gains in recent months as investors bet that they would continue posting huge profits even with many coronavirus restrictions still in place as people spend even more time online with their devices.

Coronavirus

GOP, Dems struggle to compromise on coronavirus stimulus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Republicans and Democrats are struggling to find compromise on another COVID-stimulus funding package.

National

Jeep reveals hybrid Wrangler, 1st US battery-powered vehicle

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Jeep Wrangler 4xe is the brand’s first vehicle that can travel on electricity in the U.S.

National

Pelosi, Mnuchin agree on plan to avoid government shutdown

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The accord is aimed at keeping any possibility of a government shutdown off the table despite ongoing battles over COVID-19 relief legislation.

News

Carry the Cure's Rise Above It hike

Updated: 3 hours ago
Channel 2 News Late Edition