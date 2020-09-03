Group seeks to halt razing site where 1st Alaska flag flew

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A group that wants to save a neglected site where the Alaska territorial flag was designed, sewn and first flown sued Wednesday.

Friends of Jesse Lee Home is seeking to block the city of Seward from demolishing the property. The group contends the property is theirs and say the city has misrepresented the home’s condition and estimated renovation costs and interfered with work efforts. An attorney in private practice who previously represented the city says to his knowledge, ownership reverted to the city because conditions in the deed were not met.

The city manager declined to comment.

