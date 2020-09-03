Most Fairbanks students to stay with remote learning for now

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -

After two days of debate, the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District School Board voted Wednesday night for a partial reopening of schools, but most students will continue with remote learning for now.

The plan will allow special education students with the highest at-risk level to return to schools starting Tuesday, September 8th. The same option for in-school classes will apply to students who have internet connection issues at home

The board also voted to continue remote learning for secondary schools for the remainder of the first quarter, which ends October 16th. That decision will be revisited on Tuesday, October 6th.

The status of elementary grades will be discussed at a meeting on September 15th.

