One more day of rain before we can see some drier times as storms move off high pressure pushes in from the west

Cloudy in Anchorage on Thursday with 15 mph winds and a high of 60 degrees
By Howie Gordon
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 1:31 PM AKDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage will be cloudy on Thursday with 15 mph winds and a high of 60 degrees. Rain chances will be in the 40-50 percent chance range for this afternoon. Thursday night we will be under cloudy skies with winds out of the southeast at 15 mph as we drop down to 45 degrees. Anchorage will be mostly cloudy on Friday with light winds and a high of 58 degrees. Friday night we will be under mostly cloudy skies but becoming partly cloudy after Midnight with light winds. Looking ahead, with light winds we will be partly cloudy as we warm up to 60 degrees on Saturday.

Turnagain Arm winds will ease this morning while yesterday’s rain and widespread showers taper off to isolated showers Thursday morning as storms move off to the north. Showers could linger Thursday as they do weaken and disperse. The next low pressure system is on track to enter the southwestern Gulf of Alaska on Saturday afternoon.

For the extended forecast, Sunday through Wednesday, on Sunday and Monday well developed storm systems will move into Southwest Alaska as they move across the Aleutian Islands and through the eastern Bering Sea. This air flow and weather pattern will bring moisture up from the tropics in to portions of Alaska. This river of moisture in the upper atmosphere will impact the Aleutians, Southwest Alaska and then shift eastward to Kodiak, the Kenai Peninsula, Prince William Sound and into Cordova. So on average, September is the wettest month of the year for Alaska and looks to continue with a wet and unsettled weather pattern.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

