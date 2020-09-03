UPDATE: All lanes of the Glenn Highway are now open

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -

UPDATE:

APD says all lanes of the Glenn Highway are now open following the deadly crash.

Original Story:

A man is dead after Anchorage police say he lost control of his vehicle and flipped over into the outbound lane of the Glenn Highway. APD says the outbound lanes of the Glenn Highway between Peter’s Creek exits remain closed until further notice. All inbound lanes are currently open.

The Anchorage Police Department says around 6:46 a.m. Thursday a single-vehicle crash was reported on the Glenn Highway between the Peter’s Creek exit.

“The preliminary investigation found that a silver Chevrolet Aveo was traveling inbound on the Glenn Highway when it went off the road near the S. Peter’s Creek exit,” APD said in a press release. “The adult male driver and sole occupant of the vehicle overcorrected by swerving and lost control, crossing the median and flipping over into the outbound lane.”

APD reports there has been a crash on the Glenn highway. Outbound Glenn is closed between Peters Creek and N. Peters Creek exits. (KTUU)

Police say the man was extricated from the vehicle but was later declared deceased at the scene. No one else was hurt.

