Researchers say Alaska’s salmon are getting smaller

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A recent study led by the University of Alaska, Fairbanks and the University of California, Santa Cruz is highlighted a troubling trend in four of Alaska’s five species of Pacific salmon. Compiling 60 years of data (1957-2018) and over 12.5 million fish measurements, lead writer Krista Oke says one thing is clear: the salmon are getting smaller.

The trend is most apparent for Chinook salmon, but is also clear in Coho, Sokeye and Chum salmon as well. There was not enough recorded data on pink salmon size to determine whether that species is included.

The table below reflects changes in the average fish length pre-1990 to data from fish records post-2010:

Species Decrease in Total Body Length (from 1990 to 2010) Coho 3.3% Chinook 8% Chum 2.4% Sockeye 2.1%

While the salmon being recorded in Alaska are certainly getting smaller over time, they are not actually shrinking. Instead, it appears that younger fish are being prompted to return to their freshwater spawning grounds much earlier than in the past. The study suggests that primary factors for that change could include climate change and increased competition in the open ocean.

“There could’ve been an evolutionary or genetic shift, for them to start returning younger, or it could be something that’s going on in the ocean,” Oke said. “Fish are either not staying out there as long because it’s riskier, or, fish are trying to stay out there longer, but mortality has increased to a point where we don’t see those fish because they are dying before they make it back.”

Eric Palkovacs is an ecologist and biologist at the University of California, Santa Cruz. He says he initially became interested in tracking the size trend of Pacific salmon after coming across and article by the Alaska Department of Fish & Game, which detailed the diminished size and population of Chinook salmon. He was surprised to see that Alaska’s salmon had been decreasing in size for at least six decades, and concerned to a much sharper decline in the past ten years.

“Alaska, for salmon, is thought to be a relatively pristine ecosystem - unlike California, where we have a lot of human impacts,” he said. “It was somewhat eye opening that we saw these declines in body size happening.”

Palkovacs’ main interest during the study was determining the consequences for the ecosystem and human use. Going back to the post-2010 Chinook data that’s available, the study indicates that fish are transporting roughly 28% less marine nutrients into freshwater spawning grounds. There’s also an estimated loss of around 26% of food per fish caught.

Another concern is the loss of eggs (-16%) from these larger specimens. Peter Westley, a biologist at UAF, says that even if more small fish are returning to make up the overall loss of biomass - the lack of older, more mature fish is still likely to have implications.

“Losing the large females greatly reduces the amount of reproductive potential in the population, that’s just a fact ... both in terms of the number of eggs and also the size of eggs, which has implications for offspring quality,” Westley said.

The portion of the study which addresses those concerns also emphasizes the fact that an abundance of certain species will not necessarily off set the loss of others:

“In addition, abundant species like sockeye and pink salmon cannot replace many ecosystem services provided by Chinook salmon because Chinook salmon generally have much greater migration distances, fat content, and cultural importance. For salmon in Alaska, the extent to which body size is changing across species and regions, the causes of size changes, and the consequences for nature and people are poorly known.”

The study was unable to detect any obvious connections between commercial harvest rates and the decline in fish sizes, but notes that the research team was “limited to a subset of intensively monitored Chinook and sockeye salmon populations with adequate data.”

The full study can be read in full HERE.

