Advertisement

After an official recount, Sen. John Coghill loses primary election by 14 votes

Sen. John Coghill, R-North Pole, departs from a Senate hearing room Saturday.
Sen. John Coghill, R-North Pole, departs from a Senate hearing room Saturday. (KTUU)
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:41 PM AKDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An official recount of State Senate District B ballots has confirmed that Sen. John Coghill of North Pole has lost to primary challenger Robert Myers.

Coghill was one of seven Republican incumbents who lost their primary races, but since the vote was close — with Coghill falling 14 votes behind Myers — he asked the Division of Elections for a recount in a letter on Aug. 31.

In his letter, Coghill wrote that he “believed several mistakes were made in the count of votes,” specifically for absentee ballots. He said there was further reason to recount the votes as he believed several absentee ballots were rejected.

The state conducted the recount and results were posted Wednesday with Coghill garnering 1,725 votes and Myers finishing with 1,739 votes. The tally was unchanged from the result that was certified by the Division of Elections on Monday.

Myers posted on his campaign Facebook page after the recount finished saying, “The recount is over. I don’t know who will be the senator for district B next year, but it won’t be John Coghill. There was no change in the final count. I’ll see you in November!”

Coghill has been part of the Alaska Legislature since he was elected to the House of Representatives in 1999. He was later elected to the Senate in 2009 where he has served as the vice-chair of the powerful Senate Rules Committee since 2013.

Myers describes himself on his campaign page as truck driver who previously interned for Republican Rep. Peggy Wilson in 2007.

The candidates ran as Republicans to represent North Pole and western Fairbanks in the Senate. The two have previously debated how the Permanent Fund dividend should be formulated, with Myers advocating for the statutory formula that Coghill believed was unsustainable.

Coghill joins Senate President Cathy Giessel, Reps. Gabrielle LeDoux, Jennifer Johnston, Chuck Kopp, Mark Neuman and Sharon Jackson as Republican incumbents who lost their primary races.

Myers’ name will be on the General Election ballot in November, along with two independents Evan Eads and Marna Sanford.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Governor ‘calls out’ Montana hunting equipment company over stance on ANWR development

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 10:26 PM AKDT
|
By Matt Leseman
The governor encouraged Alaskans to "choose wisely" how they spend their money.

News

Anchorage Assembly vote on use-of-force ordinance postponed indefinitely

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:53 PM AKDT
|
By Beth Verge
In the third-straight night of meetings over agenda items, the Anchorage Assembly officially postponed its vote on an ordinance regarding the use of force within the Anchorage Police Department.

News

Anchorage Assembly passes ordinance banning conversion therapy for youth

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 10:57 PM AKDT
|
By Beth Verge
Before passing the ordinance Wednesday, Anchorage Assembly members went back and forth over the proposal regarding conversion therapy for minors.

News

On road to appointing new AG, Clarkson’s resignation is only first step

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 12:31 AM AKDT
|
By Beth Verge
Alaska’s attorney general has resigned from his post following accusations of inappropriate conduct with a state employee. Since then, Gov. Mike Dunleavy has accepted his resignation, and an interim attorney general has been named, but who will official become the state’s top attorney remains unclear.

Latest News

Candidates

Several more candidates announce run for Anchorage mayor

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 9:48 PM AKDT
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
They join an already crowded field of candidates for the April mayoral election.

National

Jerry Falwell resigns from Liberty University amid sex scandal

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 12:23 PM AKDT
|
Jerry Falwell resigns from Liberty University amid sex scandal.

National

RNC Day 2: Republicans rally behind Trump

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:59 AM AKDT
|
Republicans seek to flip the Democrats' script with their own pandemic-era convention.

News

State: More money for unemployed Alaskans coming soon

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:44 PM AKDT
|
By Beth Verge
More unemployment insurance benefits will soon be in the hands of Alaskans following word from the Federal Emergency Management Agency that one of the state’s requests for additional grant funding has been approved.

Coronavirus

It's the GOP's turn, as the party kicks off the Republican National Convention

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:38 PM AKDT
|
It's the GOP's turn, as the party kicks off the Republican National Convention.

News

‘Back the Blue’ rally draws supporters, protestors

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 9:32 PM AKDT
|
By Beth Verge
The use of force by police departments across the country has caused heated debate in communities big and small, and Anchorage is no exception. On Thursday evening, hundreds of people turned out to show their support for the Anchorage Police Department at a “Back the Blue” rally, with a group of counter-protestors attending as well.