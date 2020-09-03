After an official recount, Sen. John Coghill loses primary election by 14 votes

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An official recount of State Senate District B ballots has confirmed that Sen. John Coghill of North Pole has lost to primary challenger Robert Myers.

Coghill was one of seven Republican incumbents who lost their primary races, but since the vote was close — with Coghill falling 14 votes behind Myers — he asked the Division of Elections for a recount in a letter on Aug. 31.

In his letter, Coghill wrote that he “believed several mistakes were made in the count of votes,” specifically for absentee ballots. He said there was further reason to recount the votes as he believed several absentee ballots were rejected.

The state conducted the recount and results were posted Wednesday with Coghill garnering 1,725 votes and Myers finishing with 1,739 votes. The tally was unchanged from the result that was certified by the Division of Elections on Monday.

Myers posted on his campaign Facebook page after the recount finished saying, “The recount is over. I don’t know who will be the senator for district B next year, but it won’t be John Coghill. There was no change in the final count. I’ll see you in November!”

Coghill has been part of the Alaska Legislature since he was elected to the House of Representatives in 1999. He was later elected to the Senate in 2009 where he has served as the vice-chair of the powerful Senate Rules Committee since 2013.

Myers describes himself on his campaign page as truck driver who previously interned for Republican Rep. Peggy Wilson in 2007.

The candidates ran as Republicans to represent North Pole and western Fairbanks in the Senate. The two have previously debated how the Permanent Fund dividend should be formulated, with Myers advocating for the statutory formula that Coghill believed was unsustainable.

Coghill joins Senate President Cathy Giessel, Reps. Gabrielle LeDoux, Jennifer Johnston, Chuck Kopp, Mark Neuman and Sharon Jackson as Republican incumbents who lost their primary races.

Myers’ name will be on the General Election ballot in November, along with two independents Evan Eads and Marna Sanford.

