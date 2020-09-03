Advertisement

State preps for flu season, urges vaccinations

Doctors prepare for flu season amid COVID-19
Doctors prepare for flu season amid COVID-19(KFYR-TV)
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:48 PM AKDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state is urging Alaskans to get their flu shots this year, saying it may be more important than ever. State health officials are concerned about what could happen if there is a major flu outbreak in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We really don’t want to have a double epidemic of COVID and flu this fall, said Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink. “So we are really encouraging all Alaskans to get the flu vaccine.”

To that end, the state has bought additional doses of flu vaccine, enough, health officials say, for anyone who wants to get a flu shot. The state has yet to release the vaccine to providers but expects to do that soon. It’s already available in many private pharmacies including drugstores and supermarkets.

Chief Epidemiologist Dr. Joe McLaughlin said it’s difficult to pinpoint when Alaska’s flu season will peak, although it is usually in January or February. He emphasized the best time to get immunized is coming up.

“We will start to see influenza activity really starting to pick up in October,” he said. “So it’s a good idea to get vaccinated, probably sometime through the end of September, through the end of October.”

McLaughlin said adults will need just one flu shot, but children between the ages of six months to eight years who have never received a flu shot before will need two doses.

Insurance should cover the cost, but for those who are uninsured, the shots will be offered for free in the near future (with the exception of a small administrative fee) at any provider who receives vaccine from the state, including the Anchorage Municipal Health Department.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Most Fairbanks students to stay with remote learning for now

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mike Ross
Most Fairbanks students to stay with remote learning for now.

News

CDC issues agency order preventing evictions for the rest of 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Taylor Clark
Those who qualify can put off paying rent for the rest of 2020 under the new order. However, according to local landlords, not paying anything until then may be a bad idea.

News

Alaska’s coastal communities to see lean winter ferry schedule with $45 million revenue loss

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
The Alaska Marine Highway System is slated to lose roughly $45 million in revenue due largely to the COVID-19 pandemic seeing summer ridership plummet. Winter ferry service is being cut back as a result of those losses.

News

Researchers say Alaska’s salmon are getting smaller

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Hank Davis
The shrinking trend is most apparent for Chinook salmon, but is also clear in Coho, Sokeye and Chum salmon as well. There was not enough recorded data on pink salmon size to determine whether that species is included.

News

APD: Crime in Anchorage is trending down in almost every category

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Daniella Rivera
The Anchorage Police Department says crime in Alaska’s largest city is trending downward in almost every category.

Latest News

Crime

APD Crime Data

Updated: 6 hours ago

Inside the Gates

Inside the Gates: 75th anniversary of WWII end commemorated at Pearl Harbor

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Scott Gross
Ceremony honors the 75th Anniversary of the end of World War II

News

17 schools set to open in central Kenai Peninsula for in-person learning

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
Seventeen schools in the central Kenai Peninsula are set to reopen next week, school officials said citing COVID-19 risk levels that have dropped in the area.

News

World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Scott Gross
World War II veteran Louis Palmer celebrates 100th birthday

News

Giant pumpkins arrive for Harvest Festival

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Heather Hintze
The Alaska State Fair is canceled but giant pumpkins and vegetables will still be on display at the upcoming Harvest Festival.