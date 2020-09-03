State preps for flu season, urges vaccinations

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state is urging Alaskans to get their flu shots this year, saying it may be more important than ever. State health officials are concerned about what could happen if there is a major flu outbreak in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We really don’t want to have a double epidemic of COVID and flu this fall, said Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink. “So we are really encouraging all Alaskans to get the flu vaccine.”

To that end, the state has bought additional doses of flu vaccine, enough, health officials say, for anyone who wants to get a flu shot. The state has yet to release the vaccine to providers but expects to do that soon. It’s already available in many private pharmacies including drugstores and supermarkets.

Chief Epidemiologist Dr. Joe McLaughlin said it’s difficult to pinpoint when Alaska’s flu season will peak, although it is usually in January or February. He emphasized the best time to get immunized is coming up.

“We will start to see influenza activity really starting to pick up in October,” he said. “So it’s a good idea to get vaccinated, probably sometime through the end of September, through the end of October.”

McLaughlin said adults will need just one flu shot, but children between the ages of six months to eight years who have never received a flu shot before will need two doses.

Insurance should cover the cost, but for those who are uninsured, the shots will be offered for free in the near future (with the exception of a small administrative fee) at any provider who receives vaccine from the state, including the Anchorage Municipal Health Department.

