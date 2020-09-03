Yukon Quest International Association cancels Canada’s side of the race

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Yukon Quest International Association’s Board of Directors, located in Canada, has decided to cancel Canada’s side of the 2021 Yukon Quest race.

International travel restrictions, COVID-19 risks, volunteer availability and economic challenges were all factors in choosing to cancel the race on the Canadian side.

“We have a responsibility to look at all aspects of the organization and an even greater responsibility to keep our community’s health a priority,” said Bev Regier, president of the YQIA board.

In June, Yukon Quest International had stated it would hold two separate races in 2021, in Alaska and the Yukon. The Alaska Yukon Quest announced in August, and confirmed with Alaska’s News Source Thursday, that it would start their race on Feb. 13 and would follow “the standard route as in past years.”

The Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race normally runs between Fairbanks and Whitehorse each February, traveling through 10 communities. This race marks the 38th year.

