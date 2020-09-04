Advertisement

129 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska

A total of 6,469 residents and nonresidents have tested positive for COVID-19 in Alaska.
A total of 6,469 residents and nonresidents have tested positive for COVID-19 in Alaska.(KTUU)
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 1:53 PM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 129 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total of cases in residents and nonresidents to 6,469. Of the new cases, 121 were reported in Alaska residents and eight were reported in nonresidents.

Officials at an Anchorage press conference Friday said around 20 of the cases reported in Anchorage may be related to the outbreak of COVID-19 at the Brother Francis Shelter. The cases amounts at the shelter have risen to 89 confirmed cases.

“We are likely only detecting one out of 10 cases,” said Anchorage Health Department Epidemiologist Dr. Janet Johnston of COVID-19 cases in the municipality.

There were no new deaths reported Friday.

COVID-19 cases were reported in these communities:

  • Municipality of Anchorage: 84 residents, one nonresident
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough: One resident
  • Valdez-Cordova Census Area: One resident
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 21 residents
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: Nine residents
  • North Slope Borough: One resident
  • Juneau City and Borough: Three residents
  • Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: One resident
  • Ketchikan Gateway Borough: One nonresident
  • Aleutians East Borough: Six nonresidents

Editor’s note: This information is based on initial data and will be updated.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

