ASAA will hold tennis, cross-country state championships without fans

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska School Activities Association will have cross-country running and tennis state championships this fall, according to ASAA Executive Director Billy Strickland. Both championships will take place without fans and feature a smaller number of participants.

Strickland said cross-country will only have individual championships, and there will be no team championships. Additionally, the qualification process will be determined by regions and conferences, not ASAA.

“The goal was to get the race down,” Strickland said, “and the six races would have 70 to 75 students, so that we could run a meet with [a] greater amount of social distancing.”

The tennis tournament will be a one-day event rather than two days and will feature the top one or two students from regions across the state.

“[The] ASAA Board and ASAA staff had no desire, in any way, to decrease the amount of participation,” Strickland said, “but felt this was the prudent steps in order to have a state championship type of event.”

The tennis state tournament will be held at the Alaska Club East in Anchorage, while the state cross-country championship will happen at Bartlett High School. Strickland said both events will be streamed online since fans are not allowed.

He also said ASAA has not yet made a decision on football but that the group will look at options for formulating a championship during its Sept. 23 meeting. The board could also make revisions to state basketball during that gathering.

“Any change that gets made, the earlier made, somewhat the better,” Strickland said. “It is important we give the schools time to react to any changes that we make.”

ASAA voted to push back the wrestling season from Sept. 30 to Nov. 2, and the state tournament will now be held on Nov. 29 and 30. The co-ed soccer season has been moved from fall to spring, and will operate under the same time period as boys and girls soccer.

