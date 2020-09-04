Bethel schools will reopen with some in-person learning

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Lower Kuskokwim School District will open schools for some in-person learning on Sept. 8 after a reduced amount of COVID-19 transmission moved the district into a medium-risk level.

LKSD announced the transition on Friday, saying that the option will be conducted in a hybrid model of in-person and remote learning. Parents are also able to request their student(s) stay in full-time remote learning.

The district’s medium-risk plan states students will be required to wear a face-covering while in school and maintain six feet of distance. Students will be grouped into cohorts of 12 students and will undergo daily health screenings.

The cohort model will keep the group of 12 together throughout the day as a way to reduce COVID-19 transmission.

While operating at a medium-risk level, LKSD said a variety of safety measures will be in place including limited class sizes to allow physical distancing, staggered recess and transition times and promoting outdoor learning when possible.

The district said in a release that it would be contacting parents and updating them on the learning transitions.

The LKSD started the school year on Aug. 24 with online learning only in light of a “recent spike in cases.”

