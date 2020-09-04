New Brother Francis Shelter policy says guests cannot return after leaving

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases at the Brother Francis Shelter continues to grow. Health officials reported 61 positive cases last week, which has climbed to 79 positive cases this week.

Catholic Social Services Director Lisa Aquino said it’s the reason the shelter has implemented a new policy: if guests leave the shelter during the day, they won’t be allowed to return.

“There are a growing number of cases among the homeless population here in Anchorage and we need to take steps as a community to slow and stop that,” said Aquino. “And part of that, we believe, is really creating this bubble at Brother Francis Shelter.”

Aquino said the shelter stopped accepting new clients when the first COVID-19 case popped up in August. At the same time, they started regular testing for shelter guests and staff. She said while most of those who have tested positive have been asymptomatic, the population they serve is extremely vulnerable. The tough measures are designed to keep people safe.

“This is about the health and safety of the people staying at the Brother Francis and of the larger community,” said Aquino.

But the new policy has gotten some pushback from shelter clients. Lena Oksoktaruk, a 67-year-old elder staying at the shelter, said she felt like her rights had been violated. Oksoktaruk said she should be allowed to go about her business during the day and still have a safe place to sleep at night.

“There’s a lot of people here who’s lives need to continue despite the COVID outbreak,” said Oksoktaruk. “We know everybody wants to be safe for each other. But when you start infringing on rights of things that we would like to do during the day, like go to the bank, go to the GCI and get a new phone, go to the store because there are supplies I need. And I can’t do that because I’m not allowed back in.”

Aquino said people who have jobs or medical appointments are allowed to return to the shelter. She also said they are trying to provide supplies such as snacks and other items so people won’t feel they have to leave. She said the policy is likely to stay in place until the COVID-19 case numbers come down, but they are re-examining it on a regular basis.

