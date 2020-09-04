Advertisement

New Brother Francis Shelter policy says guests cannot return after leaving

Health officials say there is a large COVID-19 outbreak at the Brother Francis Shelter.
Health officials say there is a large COVID-19 outbreak at the Brother Francis Shelter.(KTUU)
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:31 PM AKDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases at the Brother Francis Shelter continues to grow. Health officials reported 61 positive cases last week, which has climbed to 79 positive cases this week.

Catholic Social Services Director Lisa Aquino said it’s the reason the shelter has implemented a new policy: if guests leave the shelter during the day, they won’t be allowed to return.

“There are a growing number of cases among the homeless population here in Anchorage and we need to take steps as a community to slow and stop that,” said Aquino. “And part of that, we believe, is really creating this bubble at Brother Francis Shelter.”

Aquino said the shelter stopped accepting new clients when the first COVID-19 case popped up in August. At the same time, they started regular testing for shelter guests and staff. She said while most of those who have tested positive have been asymptomatic, the population they serve is extremely vulnerable. The tough measures are designed to keep people safe.

“This is about the health and safety of the people staying at the Brother Francis and of the larger community,” said Aquino.

But the new policy has gotten some pushback from shelter clients. Lena Oksoktaruk, a 67-year-old elder staying at the shelter, said she felt like her rights had been violated. Oksoktaruk said she should be allowed to go about her business during the day and still have a safe place to sleep at night.

“There’s a lot of people here who’s lives need to continue despite the COVID outbreak,” said Oksoktaruk. “We know everybody wants to be safe for each other. But when you start infringing on rights of things that we would like to do during the day, like go to the bank, go to the GCI and get a new phone, go to the store because there are supplies I need. And I can’t do that because I’m not allowed back in.”

Aquino said people who have jobs or medical appointments are allowed to return to the shelter. She also said they are trying to provide supplies such as snacks and other items so people won’t feel they have to leave. She said the policy is likely to stay in place until the COVID-19 case numbers come down, but they are re-examining it on a regular basis.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Judge approves settlement between DHSS and local advocacy group, restricting holding of mental health patients

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Beth Verge
A settlement has been reached between the State of Alaska Department of Health and Social Services and the Disability Law Center.

News

WATCH: Anchorage rally to fund the US Postal Service

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Hank Davis
On Thursday, dozens gathered at Peterson Tower in Downtown Anchorage to call on Alaska’s senators, pressing for a vote on funding for the United States Postal Service.

News

Rally to fund the USPS in Anchorage

Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, dozens gathered in Downtown Anchorage to show support for the USPS.

News

Alaska State Fairgrounds prepares to host the Harvest Festival

Updated: 4 hours ago
Channel 2 News Late Edition

News

Lieutenant governor touts Alaska’s election cybersecurity ahead of Nov. 3 general

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer says Alaska’s electoral system is safe from cyberattacks ahead of the Nov. 3 general election.

Latest News

News

New law immediately loops law enforcement into child sexual assault cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Taylor Clark
Alaska's Mandatory Child Abuse Reporting statute requires law enforcement know about possible sexual abuse at the same time that the Office of Children's Services does.

News

Finding the balance: ASD parents still adjusting to students learning online

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Scott Gross
Many parents across the Anchorage school district are having a hard time balancing working from home and helping their children learn online.

News

Skeetawk announces opening date in December

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Heather Hintze
Skeetawk, the new downhill ski area in Hatcher Pass, will be open for its first skiers on Dec. 5.

News

ASD to open high school sports practices Friday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
The fall sports starting Friday include cross country, swimming and diving, tennis, volleyball, gymnastics, flag football, cheerleading and football.

News

Yukon Quest International Association cancels Canada’s side of the race

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
Border travel restrictions, COVID-19 risks, lack of volunteer availability and economic challenges were all factors in choosing to cancel the race.