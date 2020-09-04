Advertisement

Police: 3 suspects in custody for the killing of Cleveland officer

Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 1:26 AM AKDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three people were arrested Friday morning in connection with the killing of a Cleveland police detective, WOIO reported.

Officer James Skernivitz, 53, was shot and killed in the line of duty around 10 p.m. Thursday in the area of W. 65th and Storer Avenue.

He was pronounced dead at MetroHealth Hospital late Thursday evening, said police.

Police said Skernivitz was working on an undercover drug deal and he and his informant were ambushed while sitting in the car.

The informant also died.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified him as Scott Dingess, 50.

Skernivitz was a 25-year veteran of the Cleveland police department and was assigned to the gang impact unit.

He was also in the Cleveland honor guard.

Skernivitz was married with two adult children.

“Cleveland lost one of its finest tonight in the line of duty,” said Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams.

Cleveland police said one other suspect remains on the loose.

Police have also not released the name of the three suspects in custody.

A press conference with Mayor Frank Jackson and Chief Calvin Williams is scheduled for 3 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

The FBI has also set up a tip line at 216-622-6842.

Reward money is available for information leading to successful identification and prosecution of the people responsible.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

