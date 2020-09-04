Dunleavy not planning now to fill vacant state House seat

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s office says he currently does not see a need to fill the state House seat left vacant by the death of Rep. Gary Knopp when voters will decide a successor to Knopp in November.

Knopp was one of seven people who died in a plane collision shortly before the Republican primary in which he was running.

Republicans sent Dunleavy a list of candidates to consider appointing to the seat, including Ronald Gillham, who was running in the primary.

Gillham won the primary and is set to face non-affiliated candidate James Baisden in the Nov. 3 general election.

