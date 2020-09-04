Advertisement

Dunleavy not planning now to fill vacant state House seat

In this Feb. 12, 2018, file photo, Alaska state Rep. Gary Knopp waits during a break in a floor session in which the House failed to elect a permanent speaker in Juneau, Alaska. Knopp, who was involved in a July mid-air collision that killed seven people, was piloting his plane even though his medical flight certification was denied eight years ago because of vision problems, the National Transportation Safety Board reported Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
In this Feb. 12, 2018, file photo, Alaska state Rep. Gary Knopp waits during a break in a floor session in which the House failed to elect a permanent speaker in Juneau, Alaska. Knopp, who was involved in a July mid-air collision that killed seven people, was piloting his plane even though his medical flight certification was denied eight years ago because of vision problems, the National Transportation Safety Board reported Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.(AP Photo/Becky Bohrer, File)
By BECKY BOHRER
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:52 PM AKDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s office says he currently does not see a need to fill the state House seat left vacant by the death of Rep. Gary Knopp when voters will decide a successor to Knopp in November.

Knopp was one of seven people who died in a plane collision shortly before the Republican primary in which he was running.

Republicans sent Dunleavy a list of candidates to consider appointing to the seat, including Ronald Gillham, who was running in the primary.

Gillham won the primary and is set to face non-affiliated candidate James Baisden in the Nov. 3 general election.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press.

Latest News

Back 2 School

Mat-Su school board gets earful during extensive testimony on teacher contract negotiations

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Beth Verge
Wednesday night’s Mat-Su Borough School District School Board meeting attracted a full roster roster of people wanting to submit public comment.

Politics

Governor ‘calls out’ Montana hunting equipment company over stance on ANWR development

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 10:26 PM AKDT
|
By Matt Leseman
The governor encouraged Alaskans to "choose wisely" how they spend their money.

News

Anchorage Assembly vote on use-of-force ordinance postponed indefinitely

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:53 PM AKDT
|
By Beth Verge
In the third-straight night of meetings over agenda items, the Anchorage Assembly officially postponed its vote on an ordinance regarding the use of force within the Anchorage Police Department.

News

Anchorage Assembly passes ordinance banning conversion therapy for youth

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 10:57 PM AKDT
|
By Beth Verge
Before passing the ordinance Wednesday, Anchorage Assembly members went back and forth over the proposal regarding conversion therapy for minors.

Latest News

News

On road to appointing new AG, Clarkson’s resignation is only first step

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 12:31 AM AKDT
|
By Beth Verge
Alaska’s attorney general has resigned from his post following accusations of inappropriate conduct with a state employee. Since then, Gov. Mike Dunleavy has accepted his resignation, and an interim attorney general has been named, but who will official become the state’s top attorney remains unclear.

Candidates

Several more candidates announce run for Anchorage mayor

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 9:48 PM AKDT
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
They join an already crowded field of candidates for the April mayoral election.

National

Jerry Falwell resigns from Liberty University amid sex scandal

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 12:23 PM AKDT
|
Jerry Falwell resigns from Liberty University amid sex scandal.

National

RNC Day 2: Republicans rally behind Trump

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:59 AM AKDT
|
Republicans seek to flip the Democrats' script with their own pandemic-era convention.

News

State: More money for unemployed Alaskans coming soon

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:44 PM AKDT
|
By Beth Verge
More unemployment insurance benefits will soon be in the hands of Alaskans following word from the Federal Emergency Management Agency that one of the state’s requests for additional grant funding has been approved.

Coronavirus

It's the GOP's turn, as the party kicks off the Republican National Convention

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:38 PM AKDT
|
It's the GOP's turn, as the party kicks off the Republican National Convention.