Federal judge denies legal challenge demanding absentee ballot applications be sent to all Alaskan voters

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - A federal judge has denied a challenge to the state’s plans to only send absentee ballot applications to voters who are 65 and older for the Nov. 3 election.

Joshua Kindred, an Alaska District Court judge, denied a request that would have required the Division of Elections to send those applications to all Alaskan voters. Kindred wrote that the state is granted broad authority in running its electoral system and questioned how the state’s plans cause harm.

Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer announced in June that the state would send absentee ballot application letters to older voters as they are in a higher risk category for COVID-19. Voters would then fill the letters out and return them to receive an absentee ballot by mail.

A group of plaintiffs, including the Disability Law Center of Alaska, challenged that decision by Meyer. They argued that all voters should receive absentee ballot applications and that a lack of internet connectivity could make it harder to apply for a ballot in rural Alaska.

Alaskan voters are able to request an absentee ballot for any reason, including online.

The plaintiffs have appealed the decision to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

