Lieutenant governor touts Alaska’s election cybersecurity ahead of Nov. 3 general

Primary election voting in Juneau. (08/18/2020)
Primary election voting in Juneau. (08/18/2020)(KTUU)
By Sean Maguire
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:17 PM AKDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer says Alaska’s electoral system is safe from cyberattacks ahead of the Nov. 3 general election.

Meyer made those comments to a nonpartisan election cybersecurity initiative being run through the University of Southern California. The initiative seeks to give advice to poll workers and campaign workers to help avoid cyber attacks.

“We know that international interference was attempted during the 2016 presidential election. Although they were unsuccessful, we learned from that experience,” Meyer said.

The lieutenant governor said that Alaska’s elections security measures include using paper ballots. Alaska also uses tabulation machines that are not connected to the state IT system and the state review board hand counts ballots to certify results.

Adam Powell, the executive director of the Election Cybersecurity Initiative, said the use of paper ballots is important. Quoting a colleague from New Hampshire, Powell said, “You can’t hack a pencil.”

The questions of cybersecurity comes as Alaskans turn to absentee ballots in record numbers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Glenn Clary, the chair of the Alaska Republican Party, said the 2020 primaries were the first time in Alaska that Republicans voted less using absentee ballots than Democrats. “I think some of that was the narrative that the president was driving that mail-in ballots are bad, bad, bad,” Clary said.

The GOP chair said the party believes mail-in voting and absentee voting are different as applications with security protections are required to receive absentee ballots.

