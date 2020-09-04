Advertisement

Lumen Christi students complete first full week of in school classes

Students attend classes five days a week for nearly five hours a day
Students at Lumen Christi High School have their temps taken before being allowed into the school
Students at Lumen Christi High School have their temps taken before being allowed into the school
By Scott Gross
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:58 PM AKDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -Not all students across Anchorage started their school year with online distance learning. Many private schools in Anchorage including Lumen Christi High School, started the school year with students in classrooms.

“We’re obviously not beholden to the Anchorage School District but will still fall underneath the Department of Education and Early Development ( DEED ),” Principal Brain Ross said. “We’re still expected to develop a safe return plan in line with Alaska smart start 2020.”

Students learn in classrooms behind protective barriers at Lumen Christi HS
Students learn in classrooms behind protective barriers at Lumen Christi HS

Ross says the plan started during the summer and included, parents, school staff and the school board. Classes began on August 17th inside the school. When students arrive, they each have their temperature taken and then sanitize their hands. No student or staff member is allowed in the school with a temp over 100 degrees.

“Once students enter, after that screening and temperature, they sanitize their hands,” Ross said. “They sanitize their hands in between passing periods. Many of our classrooms have desk barriers in the more close confined areas. We’ve done our best to socially distance and space our students out. Sometimes that’s just not possible. That’s why we instituted a mask policy no exception in our school.”

Ross says when school began, they staggered the days students would attend. That has now morphed into the first full week of student attendance. Math and Science teacher Debbie Brewer says the students have responded positively to the changes.

“They work really good at trying to keep distance,” Brewer said. “They have masks on so they tend to drift closer together but for the most part they keep their distances and I think the results of the adaption have been great.”

Now operating in it’s 25th year, Ross says this year’s student body of 90 students is the largest the school has ever had in a school year.

Students work on social distance and wearing masks during in class learning
Students work on social distance and wearing masks during in class learning

Students attend Monday through Friday from 7:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lumen Christi is also linked to Google Classrooms so if the school were in need to change to online learning, they are set up to do so.

