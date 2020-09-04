Our weather starts improving on Friday with nicer conditions for Saturday and Sunday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage will be mostly cloudy on Friday with light winds and a high of 58 degrees. Friday night with light winds we will be under mostly cloudy skies but becoming partly cloudy after Midnight as we drop down to 43 degrees. We will be mostly sunny on Saturday with light winds and a high of 60 degrees. Saturday night we will be under clear skies with winds on the light side. Looking ahead, with light winds we will be mostly sunny as we warm up to 61 degrees on Sunday. We can expect clouds to start moving in throughout the day on Sunday as storms push in from the west.

As our overhead and nearby storms continue to weaken we are looking at the potential to see some more showers across Southcentral through Friday afternoon. As the weather pattern changes we could see some peeks of sunshine as we dry off for part of Friday and into Saturday (from high pressure development) but then storms move close again at the end of the weekend. Our next storm will move northward from the North Pacific into Bristol Bay delivering another round of rain showers and wind to the area (southwest Alaska). These storms will continue to pull moisture up from sub tropical and tropical origins and into Southcentral beginning Sunday evening. Anchorage could see limited rainfall or at least less persistent shower activity due to the fact that the bulk of this upper atmospheric river of moisture will remain east of Anchorage and towards the northeast Gulf.

For the extended forecast, Monday through Thursday, this river of moisture in the sky could keep showers continuing through Wednesday in Southcentral. Large low pressure storm systems over the eastern Bering Sea will bring widespread rain and winds too much of the Bering Sea, the Aleutian Islands as well as across the Gulf and Southcentral on Monday. These storms will move northward keeping the rain going into Tuesday. High pressure development in the North Pacific and eastern Bering Sea could contribute in pulling moisture up from the south around the Tuesday time period. This upper atmosphere river of moisture will make its way into the southwestern Gulf on Tuesday and should start rain showers through Thursday. We can continue to expect a wet and windy fall like pattern, as we move further into September but it is too early to be certain on whether this moisture will be solely over Southcentral or if it will get pushed into the southeastern part of the state.

