Advertisement

Overcoming adversity: Alaska football player relearns how to play football after losing leg

By Aaron Walling
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:21 PM AKDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - What is adversity? Is it something that gets in the way of progress or is it a hurdle one goes through to the next stage in life? Adversity is defined as difficulties and misfortune. Not many people know that more than Monroe Catholic High School sophomore Jabin Collins.

Jabin is a 14-year old football player on Monroe’s roster but his journey began on August 3, 2019 when his life was changed forever. Collins was on his way to a campground when he was involved in a horrific car crash that left him and his sister with serious injuries.

“So when we got to the hospital my best friend was there and she said, ‘Cry now’ and it was worse than they let on,” said Jabin’s mother Amy Collins. “Cause I was thinking okay, they said it’s not that bad. It’s not going to be that bad and it was that bad. And just sitting there remembering and Jabin just kept asking the same things over and over again and he kept asking, ‘Am I going to get to play football? Am I going to get to play football?’ We kept telling him, yep you’re going to play football not knowing if he would ever get to play football again.”

The car after the accident.
The car after the accident.(Collins Family)

Jabin lost some of his toes and majority of the skin on his left foot. Doctors and surgeons fought to save his foot but as the days moved into September it became more and more obvious that they would have to amputate. On September 11, 2019, Jabin had surgery to remove his left foot and a portion of his leg mid-way up the shin.

Jabin Collins after having surgery.
Jabin Collins after having surgery.(Collins Family)

A year later, Jabin has gone from laying in hospital bed for nearly a month to now playing football. He’s even the starting center for the Rams, playing with a prosthetic leg. Jabin’s determination to get onto the field serves as an inspiration to those around him on the team.

“Just watching him and you know never quitting. You know, never giving me excuses about anything,” said Monroe Catholic’s Head Coach Kyle Allison. “I mean, that alone right there just allows better strength and unity in the team and you can look at him and you know you’re going to push harder because of that.”

“It’s an inspiration not only to the team but to us as coaches to show that you know, just because you’re down on luck doesn’t mean it’s going to stop you.” said Monroe Catholic Assistant Coach Shaun Conwell Sr.

Jabin Collins sits on the bench to re-adjust his prosthetic leg.
Jabin Collins sits on the bench to re-adjust his prosthetic leg.(Aaron Walling/KTVF/September 2, 2020)

During a year like 2020 where many situations have been upended by the COVID-19 global pandemic, Jabin persevered and fought through it. From conditioning to snapping a football, he’s doing it all to get better on the field. Jabin didn’t do it alone though, as one of his teammates, Mason Muramoto, was there beside him from the first night he was in the hospital.

“All he would talk about was getting ready to play again. You know, you could tell he was ready,” said Muramoto. “It’s just been insane seeing the amount of work he puts in. It really makes everyone work harder. You know they work harder because they realize that there is a kid out here with his situation and you realize that I got no excuse to not push myself every time.”

Jabin’s story is a tale of growth, heart break and inspiration but most importantly it is about inspiration.

“Just knowing that I’m able to play. Knowing that somebody can see me play with one leg and they can think that if this kid can play, I can play with whatever I have.” said Jabin Collins.

Anything is possible, just ask Jabin.

Copyright 2020 KTVF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

ASAA will hold tennis, cross-country state championships without fans

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
The Alaska School Activities Association will hold high school tennis and cross-country championships this Fall with no fans

News

Conditioning only restrictions remain for ASD Fall sports

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:26 AM AKDT
|
By Patrick Enslow
The Anchorage School District said it will continue to require Fall sports to have conditioning only practices.

News

UAF athletes quarantined for COVID-19 after party

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:50 AM AKDT
|
By Associated Press
Administrators say the University of Alaska Fairbanks hockey team and other student-athletes are in quarantine or isolation after athletes tested positive for COVID-19 following an off-campus party.

News

Fight for UAA athletics picks up as regents’ vote looms

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 5:30 PM AKDT
|
By Patrick Enslow
The fight to save University of Alaska Anchorage skiing, gymnastics, and hockey from elimination continues.

Latest News

Fishing Report

The Fishing Report: Spearfishing out of Homer

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 8:07 PM AKDT
|
By Grant Robinson
A few Homer locals have been donning thick wetsuits and venturing out in pursuit of a more intimate way to find dinner.

News

Anchorage youth hockey rallies to ‘get our rinks back’

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:53 PM AKDT
|
By Patrick Enslow
Hundreds from the Anchorage youth hockey community rallied to urge city officials to open up Ben Boeke.

News

New men’s sport needed if cuts to UAA athletics are approved

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:33 PM AKDT
|
By Patrick Enslow
The University of Alaska Anchorage will add a new men's team to remain NCAA eligible if cuts to the athletic program are approved by the University of Alaska Regents.

News

Alaska high school football season kicks off to limited start

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 11:47 PM AKDT
|
By Patrick Enslow
The Alaska high school football season is underway as the Mat-Su Borough and Fairbanks school districts kicked off their seasons on Friday.

News

UAA coaches push for ‘existence, not elimination'

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:08 PM AKDT
|
By Patrick Enslow
UAA coaches and athletes react to news of program cuts.

Sports

Valley high schools prepare for first football games of the season while juggling COVID precautions

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:26 PM AKDT
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
High school football in the Mat-Su Valley will start Thursday.