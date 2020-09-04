Advertisement

Owner of historic boat shop in dispute with Forest Service

(WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:37 AM AKDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(AP) - The U.S. Forest Service has issued a deadline to the operator of an Alaska island boat shop to tear down the historic complex and leave, but the owner says the agency’s demands are unrealistic.

CoastAlaska reported the federal agency has given Sam Romey until Dec. 15 to vacate Wolf Creek Boatworks on Prince of Wales Island. Ownership of the land parcel occupied by the shop is scheduled to be transferred to the Alaska Mental Health Trust. Romey has hired an attorney to dispute the order.

The shop has operated for about 80 years using a century-old hydro turbine.

