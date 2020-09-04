Positively Alaskan: Community surrounds Anchorage elders

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Louise Britton is an elder resource specialist with Southcentral Foundation’s Elder Program.

Every day she works, she gives elders on her list a call.

“They need someone to talk to,” Britton said. “Because, you know, especially now this year, they’re alone.”

At least once a month, elders will receive a call from someone like Britton to check up on them and make sure they’re alright.

“It means something to them,” Britton said. “I have a really special connection with my elders.”

They used to meet in person for meal service, but now the Elder Program building is filled with food and preparation stations. Elders now receive their food through deliveries.

“It’s nice, I can’t go anywhere because of the virus,” said Jeannie Elia, an elder receiving services from the program. " I think it’s wonderful because we do get lonely, especially when you live alone.”

The Southcentral Foundation supports native communities through health and other related services.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.