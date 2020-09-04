Advertisement

Skeetawk announces opening date in December

Skeetawk, the new downhill ski area in Hatcher Pass, is expected to open Dec. 5.
By Heather Hintze
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:06 PM AKDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The first phase of the new Skeetawk downhill ski area in Hatcher Pass is complete.

After a delay earlier this year, crews finished installing the first, 30-seat chair lift. There’s also a ski patrol shed and a warming yurt.

“You’ll be able to get a cup of coffee and a muffin, that kind of thing. Our plan is also to have food trucks on-site,” said Butch Shapiro.

Shapiro is the board chair of Hatcher Alpine Xperience, the non-profit organization running Skeetawk.

Shapiro said the goal was to make it a family-friendly, community ski area with affordable ticket prices. He is excited to see people hit the slopes this winter.

“It’s going to be a great feeling to see that: see the families. And I think this is a huge asset to the community in terms of getting families out, especially with this COVID,” he said.

An opening date is tentatively scheduled for Dec. 5.

“Snow permitting, so let’s keep our fingers crossed. We see it coming down the mountain already,” Shapiro said.

HAX is still looking for board members, ski instructors and a business manager for Skeetawk.

Tickets and season passes will be on sale at the upcoming Blueberry Ball on Sept. 27. A grand opening for the ski area is planned for later in December.

