Thursday night thunder & lightning, to Friday sunny breaks
Saturday could be our nicest of the next three days.
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:45 PM AKDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -Friday sees a transition from the rain and clouds, to more dry and sunny conditions. A ridge of high pressure is moving in from the southwest, Southwest Alaska will see the sunshine first. Through the day tomorrow, the southcentral region will see some clearing and September sunshine.
