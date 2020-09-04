Advertisement

Thursday night thunder & lightning, to Friday sunny breaks

Saturday could be our nicest of the next three days.
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:45 PM AKDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -Friday sees a transition from the rain and clouds, to more dry and sunny conditions. A ridge of high pressure is moving in from the southwest, Southwest Alaska will see the sunshine first. Through the day tomorrow, the southcentral region will see some clearing and September sunshine.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Updated: 10 hours ago
By Howie Gordon
Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 12:30 PM AKDT
By Howie Gordon
Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:48 AM AKDT
By Howie Gordon
Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 8:50 PM AKDT
By Jackie Purcell
Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 1:36 PM AKDT
By Howie Gordon
Juneau sees most rain days for one summer

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 9:44 AM AKDT
|
By Tracy Sinclare
Juneau has broken the record for the most days of measurable rain in a summer.

More rain moves through southern Alaska this week

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 10:51 PM AKDT
By Tracy Sinclare
More rain is expected across Southcentral and Southeast Alaska over the next few days. The heavy rain in the Mat-Su Valleys has caused a Flood Watch for rivers and streams that drain the Talkeetna Mountains.

Sunday Evening Weather

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 10:50 PM AKDT
After a rainy and somewhat windy weekend, more rain is expected to move through the southern portion of the state. Southcentral and the Panhandle should expect to see rain come through Monday and again later in the week.

Fall storms bring high winds to Turnagain Arm, Anchorage and Southwest AK

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 11:00 PM AKDT
By Tracy Sinclare
As two storms approach the state, high winds are expected across Turnagain Arm and the higher elevations around Anchorage as well through much of Southwest Alaska.

Saturday Evening Weather

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:59 PM AKDT
Two weather systems are moving through Southwest and Southcentral over the weekend bringing rain and high winds.