Trending this week: September 4, 2020

First, a close call at the Red, White and You Rodeeo in Palmer. A judge was injured Saturday during the rodeo after a rider fell off a bull. The bull then went for one of the judges. Frank Koloski with Rodeo Alaska said the bull hit the man from behind. The judge was quickly taken to a local hospital. Koloski says other than some broken teeth and cracked ribs, the man is going to be OK.

Next, outbound lanes of the Glenn Highway were closed Thursday morning following a deadly crash. Anchorage Police say a man lost control and overcorrected his vehicle. This resulted in him flipping over. The man was as extricated from the vehicle but was later declared deceased at the scene. Lanes opened back up hours later.

Last, good news for Anchorage School district student-athletes, The District announced Thursday that fall high school sports practices will be opening Friday with limitations and safety measures. Some of the safety precautions that will be implemented are heath screenings, crowd limitations, sanitation and other hygiene protocols. ASD teams will only play other ASD teams and will not travel outside of Anchorage, unless for a state tournament. The fall sports starting Friday include cross country, swimming and diving, tennis, volleyball, gymnastics, flag football, cheerleading and football.

