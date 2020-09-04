Advertisement

Video captures Alabama health worker poking body, woman arrested

Daphne police say 23-year-old Ashley Mishay Williams of Bay Minette surrendered to police Thursday and is being charged with corpse abuse.
Daphne police say 23-year-old Ashley Mishay Williams of Bay Minette surrendered to police Thursday and is being charged with corpse abuse.(Baldwin County Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:45 AM AKDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAPHNE, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama say a woman is charged with corpse abuse after video showed a health care worker mistreating the body of a deceased resident of an assisted living facility.

Daphne police say 23-year-old Ashley Mishay Williams of Bay Minette surrendered to police Thursday and is being charged with the felony offense.

News outlets report that the arrest came after a video shared on social media showed a worker poking the body of a dead resident at The Brennity, an assisted living facility in coastal Baldwin County.

Court records aren’t yet available to show whether the woman has a lawyer.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

4-H kids show animals at Harvest Fest

Updated: moments ago
|
By Heather Hintze
The three-day Harvest Fest is being held instead of the Alaska State Fair, which was canceled earlier in the summer.

Education

Lumen Christi students complete first full week of in school classes

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Scott Gross
Students at Lumen Christi High School have their temperatures checked before being allowed into the school

National

Trump: Stars and Stripes newspaper funding won't be cut

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
Trump: Stars and Stripes newspaper funding won't be cut

National

Goat takes over deputy’s patrol car, eats her paperwork

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
After serving civil papers at a home, the deputy returned to her vehicle to find a goat happily munching on a stack of paperwork in her front seat.

National

Deputy leaves patrol car door open, goat eats paperwork

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
A Georgia deputy sheriff learns a lesson about leaving her patrol car open when a goat hops in and starts snacking on her paperwork.

Latest News

National

Kentucky congressman praises teen charged in Kenosha shootings: ’He didn’t empty a magazine’

Updated: 4 hours ago
Kyle Rittenhouse is currently in custody in Lake County, Ill., charged with six criminal counts including intentional homicide, reckless homicide, recklessly endangering safety and possession of a dangerous weapon.

National

Blake’s father says paralyzed son optimistic after shooting

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was shot Aug. 23, setting off days of protests that made Wisconsin the epicenter of the nation’s ongoing debate over police violence and racial injustice.

National

Security measures for Kentucky Derby

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Louisville police are preparing for protests on Derby weekend with a plan to keep groups separated.

News

WATCH: COVID-19 community update

Updated: 5 hours ago
Mayor Ethan Berkowitz is giving a community update about the Municipality of Anchorage’s COVID-19 response.

National

Will long Labor Day weekend mean another coronavirus spike?

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The rise in infections, deaths and hospitalizations over the summer ... was blamed in part on Americans behaving heedlessly over Memorial Day and July Fourth.