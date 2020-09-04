Advertisement

WATCH: Anchorage rally to fund the US Postal Service

By Hank Davis
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:13 PM AKDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Thursday, dozens gathered at Peterson Tower in Downtown Anchorage to call on Alaska’s senators, pressing for a vote on funding for the United States Postal Service. Event organizers included the Alaska Center, the Alaska chapter of the AFL-CIO, ’Save Our State’ and the Alaska Public Interest Research Group.

Alaska’s congressional delegation has been vocal in its support of the postal service. Rep. Don Young (R) has already voted on a spending package that would direct $25 billion to the USPS. The Senate has released a draft version of its own COVID relief proposal, which would grant the postal service $10 billion dollars. The rally in Anchorage was organized to urge Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan to pressure a vote on the issue.

After hosting Young, Murkowski and Sullivan on a conference call last week - U.S. Postmaster General Louis Dejoy announced that he had no intention to “single out” Alaska’s Bypass Mail program, which has subsidized cargo shipments to rural Alaska since 1972.

