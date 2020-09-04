Advertisement

WATCH: COVID-19 community update

(MOA)
(MOA) (KTUU)
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:26 AM AKDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mayor Ethan Berkowitz is giving a community update about the Municipality of Anchorage’s COVID-19 response.

The following people are expected to speak:

  • Emergency Operations Center Incident Commander Bill Falsey
  • Anchorage Health Department Director Heather Harris
  • Anchorage Health Department Epidemiologist Dr. Janet Johnston
  • Anchorage Complete Count Commission Co-chair Sonya Hunte

