WATCH: COVID-19 community update

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mayor Ethan Berkowitz is giving a community update about the Municipality of Anchorage’s COVID-19 response.

The following people are expected to speak:

Emergency Operations Center Incident Commander Bill Falsey

Anchorage Health Department Director Heather Harris

Anchorage Health Department Epidemiologist Dr. Janet Johnston

Anchorage Complete Count Commission Co-chair Sonya Hunte

