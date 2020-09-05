4-H kids show animals at Harvest Fest

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -Hundreds of people turned out for the first day of Harvest Fest at the fairgrounds near Palmer.

It’s a smaller, three-day event being held in lieu of the Alaska State Fair which was canceled due to concerns about spreading COVID-19.

At the livestock barn, 4-H kids were busy getting ready to show their animals.

Hayden Kearney, 13, put months of hard work into raising his pig named Frank.

“He’s seven months old and he weighs 254 pounds,” Kearney said.

Hayden Kearney takes care of his hog named Frank. (Heather Hintze)

Familiar noises of farm animals filled the barn but it wasn’t as bustling as it normally is.

“I am missing the regular fair and I’m missing how the barn’s not full. There’s not as much animals, it’s not as fun,” Kearney said.

Canyon Roberts raised a goat and a lamb this year. He said he’s bummed he’s not able to talk with people about his animals since visitors have to stay outside of the gate set up as a pandemic precaution.

Canyon Roberts shows his lamb Shway. (Heather Hintze)

“But it’s still a really fun event because I really enjoy raising animals. That’s my favorite part of the whole year is to raise animals,” he said.

There’s no petting zoo this year either. But 8-year-old Maylee Harmon still brought her baby Nigerian dwarf goats named after the cast of Stranger Things.

“Billy, Mike, Nancy, Dusty and Hopper,” she listed off.

Her mom, Amy Harmon, said her four kids raise a variety of livestock including steers and hogs.

These baby Nigerian dwarf goats would normally be in the petting zoo at the Alaska State Fair. (Heather Hintze)

She’s glad the Mat-Su Farm Bureau stepped up to host the junior market livestock auction this year.

“A lot of kids get their animals the fall before the fair so they’ve had them for almost a year, especially the steers and young beef or some kids breed their sheep and goats for the fair,” Harmon said. “It’s really a long-term investment and a long-term project for the kids.”

The livestock auction begins at noon on Saturday with a preview starting at 10 a.m. Organizers estimate there are about 60 animals up for bid.

The Harvest Fest has some other staples from the Alaska State Fair. Giant vegetables are set up near the livestock barn with one-way traffic through the exhibits.

There are also dozens of food and retail vendors set up along the fairgrounds.

Artist Amanda Rose Warren had a booth lined with sweatshirts, stickers and wall hangings.

She said it’s been a tough year as a vendor with so many markets around the state, including the Alaska State Fair, canceling because of the pandemic.

“It was a big hit when we heard it was canceled so when they released they were going to do something mini we were like how do we sign up. We’ll be there,” Warren said.

The Harvest Fest continues through Sunday, Sept. 6.

Parking is free. Tickets are $6 and must be purchased in advance online. Masks are encouraged.

