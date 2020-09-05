Alcohol determined to be a factor in deadly car crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At around 3:40 a.m. this morning Alaska State Troopers say they received multiple calls of a car crash near the intersection of Chena Pump Road and Chena Ridge Road. When Troopers arrived they found the vehicle in a swamp off Chena Pump Road.

The two males inside the vehicle were extricated; the driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the passenger was taken to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Troopers report excessive speed and alcohol to be “significant contributors to this crash.”

