COVID-19 vaccine distribution for Alaska in planning stage

(KFYR-TV)
By Hank Davis
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 7:11 PM AKDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Friday, the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services held a press conference with members of the media to discuss matters related to the 2020-2021 school year. During that meeting, Matt Bobo, the director of Alaska’s immunization program spoke about preparing for an eventual COVID-19 vaccine.

“We’ll be using the immunization program. Right now we have about 360 providers enrolled to receive state-supplied vaccines,” he said. “They are used to getting vaccines through our program.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have told states to plan for a potential Nov. 1 rollout of the vaccine. Bobo says that the timeline likely means the vaccine would be permitted under the Federal Drug Administration’s ability to approve emergency use authorization.

The state’s plan is split into three different phases, as it is likely that during the initial distribution, supplies will be strained. In phase one of the current plan, only essential workers will be eligible for the vaccine. Phase two will expand to high-risk individuals and the general public will be included in phase three.

Because the Federal Government will have to take action to get the vaccine distributed quickly, its final clinical trials are unlikely to be complete before the rollout.

“It would need to be licensed by the FDA before it can become required by an employer, states, schools, etcetera,” Bobo said. “Under a [Emergency Use Authorization] it can’t be required.”

