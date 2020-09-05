Advertisement

DHSS reports two deaths related to COVID-19 and 96 new cases among Alaska residents

96 resident cases and three nonresident
(MGN Online)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:44 AM AKDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting two new deaths related to COVID-19 and 96 new cases on Saturday, bringing the state total of cases in residents and nonresidents to 6,567. Of the new cases, 96 were reported in Alaska residents and three were reported in nonresidents.

There are 3,518 active cases of COVID-19 in Alaska residents; 2,119 residents are listed as recovered or presumed recovered. Since the pandemic started there are now 42 total deaths related to COVID-19 in Alaska.

COVID-19 cases were reported in these communities:

  • Municipality of Anchorage: 57
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough: 1
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 19
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 9
  • Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1
  • Northwest Arctic Borough: 1
  • North Slope Borough: 5
  • Juneau City and Borough: 3

The state reports 385,002 total tests have been completed.

For more information on COVID-19 visit the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services coronavirus data dashboard.

