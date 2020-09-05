Judge sides with Alaska on ballot application mailings

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A federal judge has denied a request seeking to have Alaska election officials send absentee ballot applications to all registered voters in the state ahead of the November general election. The decision by U.S. District Court Judge Joshua Kindred comes in a case that challenged the state’s decision to mail, unprompted, absentee ballot applications to registered voters who are 65 and older amid coronavirus concerns. Several groups and individuals sued, alleging the state’s action was discriminatory. The groups filed a notice of appeal Friday.

