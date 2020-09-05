Oyster industry in Alaska faces challenges during pandemic

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Some oyster farmers in Alaska have raised concerns about the future of the mariculture industry amid declining oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic. Alaska’s Energy Desk reported that Salty Lady Seafood Company owner Meta Mesdag said many of the business’ challenges stem from the industry’s reliance on state funding. Mesdag says the oysters get tested weekly by a state lab to make sure they are safe to eat. The state currently pays up to $800 a week for the testing but funding could go away as oil prices have hit record lows and the pandemic added financial pressure on the economy.

