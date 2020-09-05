Advertisement

Several boats sink during Texas parade for President Trump

A spokesperson for the Travis County sheriff’s office in Texas says “several” boats sank Saturday while taking part in a parade in support of President Donald Trump.
A spokesperson for the Travis County sheriff’s office in Texas says “several” boats sank Saturday while taking part in a parade in support of President Donald Trump.(KEYE via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 3:24 PM AKDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A spokesperson for the Travis County sheriff’s office in Texas says “several” boats sank Saturday while taking part in a parade in support of President Donald Trump.

“We responded to multiple calls of boats in distress, several of them sank,” but there are no reports of fatalities or injuries and investigators have not determined how many boats sank on the lake near Austin, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Kristen Dark.

Dark said the cause was under investigation, but there was no indication of an intentional act.

“We have no reason to suspect foul play in any of these,” sinkings, Dark said.

Dark said weather conditions were generally calm and meteorologist Paul Yura with the National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio said there were were no storms in the area at the time and winds were generally 10 mph (16 kph) or less.

“The lake should be fairly navigable, without issue at those wind speeds,” according to Yura.

Lake Travis is an approximately 19,000-acre (7,689 hectares) impoundment about 12 miles (19 kilometers) northwest of Austin.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Statewide coalition call for change in letter sent to Gov. Dunleavy regarding next Attorney General

Updated: 1 hour ago
A coalition of Alaska organizations is calling on Governor Dunleavy to carefully consider his next appointee for State Attorney General with Alaska’s sexual assault crisis in mind.

National

NY attorney general to form grand jury after Prude death

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New York’s attorney general on Saturday moved to form a grand jury to investigate the death of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died after being hooded and held down by Rochester police earlier this year.

National

Facebook blocks ailing man’s planned end-of-life broadcasts

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Facebook on Saturday blocked live broadcasts from a chronically ill bed-ridden man who appealed to French President Emmanuel Macron for a medically-assisted death.

National

Authentic bests favorite Tiz the Law to win Kentucky Derby

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Churchill Downs stands are empty and the wagering windows closed. Armored police vehicles in the parking lot have replaced throngs of Derby-goers in seersucker and showy hats.

Latest News

News

Judge sides with Alaska on ballot application mailings

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
A federal judge has denied a request seeking to have Alaska election officials send absentee ballot applications to all registered voters

News

Oyster industry in Alaska faces challenges during pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
Some oyster farmers in Alaska have raised concerns about the future of the mariculture industry

News

DHSS reports two deaths related to COVID-19 and 96 new cases among Alaska residents

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
96 resident cases and three nonresident

News

Alcohol determined to be a factor in deadly car crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
Troopers report excessive speed and alcohol to be significant contributors to crash.

National

4-year-old girl killed during unsolved drive-by shooting in Baton Rouge, officers say

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The victim, Ivorie Combs, 4, was in a vehicle with family when someone in a passing vehicle opened fire.

National Politics

Let the voting begin! First mail-in ballots sent

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
On Friday, voters started getting presidential ballots.