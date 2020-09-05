Advertisement

Statewide coalition call for change in letter sent to Gov. Dunleavy regarding next Attorney General

Alaska Attorney General Kevin Clarkson, left, addresses reporters as Gov. Mike Dunleavy, right, looks on in Anchorage, Alaska. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File)
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A coalition of Alaska organizations is calling on Governor Dunleavy to carefully consider his next appointee for State Attorney General with Alaska’s sexual assault crisis in mind.

This comes after the resignation of former State Attorney General Kevin Clarkson. Clarkson resigned after a report that he sent hundreds of inappropriate texts to a state employee. The coalition is made up of organizations representing several interests including civil rights, Alaska native youth, and sex trafficking victims. In a letter to Governor Dunleavy, the coalition called for Alaska’s next attorney general to be a “woman and/or person of color with a strong record of work against sexual assault and no history of violent charges or domestic violence restraining orders.”

