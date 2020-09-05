Troopers investigate cat killings in the Mat-Su

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -Some people in the Matanuska-Susitna Valley may decide to keep their cats indoors after word spread that someone is killing people’s pets. Alaska State Troopers are actively investigating. According to Borough Spokesman Stefan Hinman, at least a dozen dead cats have been recovered as part of the investigation.

One of them is Sitka, an 8-year-old cat that belongs to Tasha and Chip Lesko. The Leskos live in a quiet, wooded neighborhood on the Palmer side of Hatcher Pass. They said they never thought twice about letting Sitka roam until about two weeks ago.

It was 5 a. m. and the Leskos woke to what sounded like a loud gunshot in their front yard. They couldn’t see well in the dark, but a neighbor’s security video captured a truck with a mounted spotlight shining through the trees. The video shows the truck backing up and stopping at the edge of their property, and then a loud gunshot.

Autoplay Caption

At the time, Tasha Lesko said, she had no idea that someone had shot her cat. She only knew that after that morning Sitka never came home.

Lesko posted about the missing cat online and heard back from a man who said he’d notified animal control about three cats he’d found dumped off Farm Loop Road. Turns out one of them was Sitka.

“To have to explain that to your kid and somehow process it, you just can’t, it’s gut wrenching,” she said. Lesko went on Facebook to warn others about what had happened, and quickly found out she was not alone.

“Talking to animal control and troopers, and then you find out all the back,” she said. “That there were ones before us and there’s been ones after us since. And that’s the scary part. That they are getting bolder and it’s happening more.”

Troopers are urging people who have lost pets to report them as soon as possible to animal control, make sure their pets, including cats, have identification, and, to keep pets indoors.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.