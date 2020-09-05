Villages around Nome see surge of foreign trash washing up on shore

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Coastal communities in Alaska are seeing plastic trash wash up on beaches regularly but that litter is nothing compared to what communities in Western Alaska have seen in the past several months.

A reporter with the Nome Nugget discovered that several communities near Nome are seeing thousands of pounds of trash with foreign labels washing up on the local beaches.

RB Smith says that residents on St. Lawrence Island have collected just over 1,000 pounds total of plastic items like soap containers, kitchen gadgets and even bottles of insecticides.

While there are many theories on where the trash originated, Smith interviewed the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association who says it’s difficult to locate the source of the trash.

“NOAA has started to tide cast by looking at ocean current and wind patterns to maybe figure out where it may have come from but a representative from NOAA told me that pinpointing a specific culprit is pretty much impossible unless part of the trash is labeled with the ship so right now what it looks like is communities are going to be responsible for cleaning up trash on their own until funding becomes available for a larger cleanup effort,” says Smith.

Smith also reported that communities are very concerned about how waste impacts sea birds and marine life which could, in turn, impact their food supply.

