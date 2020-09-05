Advertisement

Authentic bests favorite Tiz the Law to win Kentucky Derby

Kentucky Derby entry Authentic runs during a workout at Churchill Downs, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. The 146th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 5.
Kentucky Derby entry Authentic runs during a workout at Churchill Downs, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. The 146th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 5.(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 12:31 PM AKDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authentic led all the way to win a Kentucky Derby unlike any other, kicking away from heavy favorite Tiz the Law in the stretch and giving Bob Baffert a record-tying sixth victory on Saturday after the trainer’s other entry was a late scratch.

Authentic won by 1 1/4 lengths without the usual crowd of 150,000 on hand at Churchill Downs because of the coronavirus pandemic. The bay colt ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:00.61 under John Velazquez, who earned his third Derby victory.

Sent off at 3-5 as the biggest Derby favorite in 31 years, Tiz the Law stalked Authentic on the outside before challenging at the top of the stretch. But Authentic found another gear and pulled away from the Belmont winner.

“Yes! Yes!” Baffert shouted in the paddock, where he watched the race on the video screen.

Baffert’s other horse, Thousand Words, got spooked in the paddock, reared up and fell on his side shortly before post time. He was scratched by the veterinarians. Baffert said his assistant, Jim Barnes, was injured in the fall.

Mr. Big News, a 46-1 shot, finished third. Honor A. P. was fourth. The field of 15 was the smallest since 1998.

Tiz the Law had already won the Belmont, the kickoff to the reconfigured Triple Crown that was run in June at a shorter distance.

